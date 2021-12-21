CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Foundation has received a $2 million gift from the California-based William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation to help further advance care at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.
This is the second gift from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation to support the Center for Cardiovascular Care Transformation within Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.
In recognition of the support, the center will be named after the William, Jeff, and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation. It is housed in the new Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute at Kenilworth Medical Plaza.
Funding from the Gross family gift has helped build an advanced analytics team and transformed anticoagulation treatment for patients with cardiovascular disease, reducing by 65% the number of office visits solely for anticoagulation management.
“We are thrilled with the center’s progress over the last two years and to learn of the regional impact,” said Jeff Gross, whose mother-in-law, Georganna Moore, was treated at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.
Gross added the family remains grateful for the care of the institute and Dr. Bill Downey, vice chair of quality and care transformation.
With the collective $4 million in philanthropic support, the Center for Cardiovascular Care Transformation will help close gaps in care within underserved communities.
“Too often, innovations in healthcare leave behind those who can least afford it,” Downey said. “In hypertension specifically, disparities are significant, with higher prevalence and lower rates of control among racial and ethnic minorities. With support from the Gross family, we will work to overcome cultural barriers to success and develop and implement novel approaches that will not only benefit patients here in our region, but also those in other health systems across the country.”
