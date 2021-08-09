CHARLOTTE – 24 Hours of Booty has raised more than $1.26 million during its 20th year to help cancer survivorship and patient navigation programs.
More than $25 million has been raised since the event’s inception in 2002.
“We were thrilled to be back together in person for our 20th year while following federal and state safety protocols,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic and neither does our family of participants, supporters and volunteers. Our 24 Hours of Booty rock stars stepped up big to impact our cancer community and to raise significant funds for cancer survivorship and navigation programs.”
On July 30-31, more than 850 participants from 22 states and four countries rode or walked in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood or created their own 24 Hours of Booty experience in their neighborhood.
When not riding, in-person participants hung out in “Bootyville” (Queens University of Charlotte's soccer field) for camping and food.
Money raised support local cancer beneficiaries including: Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital and Queens University of Charlotte. Donations are still being collected online at 24foundation.org.
Events sponsors were Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital; PNC Bank; Bell, Davis & Pitt; Giordana; WBTV; Inter Technologies; Kingfisher Capital; Charlotte Radiology; Protiviti; Collabera; Dunstan Group; Hendrick Porsche; Hampton Inn & Suites; Bicycle Sport; and Carolina Sports Clinic.
Top fundraisers are as follows:
• Top Team: Team AmWINS – $63,951
• Top Fundraiser: Joe Vogelbacher – $52,822
• First Runner Up Individual Fundraiser: Katie Bleau, Team AmWINS– $40,685
• Second Runner Up Individual Fundraiser: Perrin Desportes – $28,567
• First Runner Up Fundraising Team: Michelle’s Mighty Mission – $53,391
• Second Runner Up Fundraising Team: LIBSTRONG/Drew’s Crew– $54,740
• Top Kids’ Fundraiser: Tyler Donahue – $7,300
• First Runner Up Top Kids’ Fundraiser: Samantha Mazzoway – $6,400
• Second Runner Up Top Kid’s Fundraiser: James DiFrank – $4,000
