CHARLOTTE – Volunteer registration is now open for 24 Foundation’s signature fundraiser, the 24 Hours of Booty charity, non-competitive cycling and walking event.
It will take place in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood from 7 p.m. July 29 to 7 p.m. July 30.
“While participants storm the Loop by foot or on a bike, 24 Foundation event volunteers are the hands that keep us on course,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “We encourage people to sign up as an individual, group or family. Volunteering is a wonderful opportunity to be part of this fun event, while helping impact the lives of people affected by cancer.”
Approximately 300 volunteers are needed to support this year’s event in the following areas: packet pick-up; course and venue management; gear drop; Booty Store; hospitality; kids’ zone; mission tent; hydration station; all-purpose; and breakdown.
Volunteer shifts are assigned in four-hour increments and opportunities are available for individuals and groups, ages 13 and older.
All volunteers must register at https://www.24foundation.org/home/charlotte/volunteer/. Contact 24 Foundation at 704-365-4417 or at contactus@24foundation.org for questions.
