CHARLOTTE – Audrey Alexander Hood has joined 24 Foundation as development director.
Hood will lead fundraising efforts and community relationships for the organization and its events. She’ll work hand-in-hand with donor partners and organizations.
“Along with bringing a wealth of nonprofit experience to her role, her passion lies in serving others,” Executive Director Katherine Murphy said. “She is a wonderful addition to our team and will help impact our cancer community.”
Hood has been involved with several nonprofits, such as Carolina Ballet, Junior League of Charlotte, Mint Museum Auxiliary, and Proverbs 31 Ministries.
She has served on the board of directors for Teen Health Connection and the Salem College Alumnae Board; competed in Dancing With the Stars of Charlotte for Carolina Breast Friends; and walked the runway at Fashion Breathes Life for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.