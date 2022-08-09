CHARLOTTE – The 2022 Potters Market at the Mint will feature 55 booths representing more than 55 of the top potters working in North Carolina.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mint Museum Randolph lawn, 2730 Randolph Road.
The event helps support the ceramic artists of North Carolina, introduces the importance of the ceramic arts and the collections of The Mint Museum to new audiences, and raises money to support The Mint Museum.
“Potters Market is a wonderful way to celebrate North Carolina’s rich pottery traditions,” said Kaitlyn McElwee, chair of the Potters Market. “We are excited to bring attendees together from throughout our state to experience this one-of-kind event and to support our talented ceramic artists. This is a great opportunity to see a lot of high-quality ceramic work in one place while also interacting with the makers to learn more about their work and their creative processes.”
In addition to the pottery sale, attendees can enjoy pottery demonstrations, live music, a raffle, beer garden and food concessions, as well as free access to Mint Museum Randolph galleries (open until 6 p.m. Sept. 24). Tickets for the main Pottery Sale event start at $20 per person.
Visit pottersmarketatthemint.com for tickets and more information about the event and the participating potters.
Potters Market has been an annual program since 2005 organized by Delhom Service League, The Mint Museum’s ceramic affiliate. The Delhom Service League was organized in 1972, following the arrival of Miss M. Mellanay Delhom and her collection of historical pottery and porcelain. The organization supported key projects of the museum’s decorative arts program. Following this year’s dissolution of the Delhom group, The Mint Museum is continuing the tradition of organizing future Potters Market events.
"Potters Market at the Mint has long been one of the most beloved events hosted at the museum," said Todd Herman, president and CEO at The Mint Museum. "We're thrilled to bring everyone together to see all the beautiful ceramics from so many talented North Carolina artists."
