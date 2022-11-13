CHARLOTTE – Nearly 6,000 athletes challenged the 18th iteration of the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 12 in Uptown Charlotte.
Saturday’s warmer and windier than average weather didn’t slow Durham’s Jacob Rutz from winning this year’s marathon, which welcomed runners from 45 states and six countries.
“Runners are a resilient bunch by nature,” said Tim Rhodes, RunCharlotte president, and race director for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. “They rose to the occasion and the elements… we couldn’t be more excited for them! And we can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to the participants, the volunteers, our partners and our team for making this event such a success.”
The less-than-perfect running weather may have slowed today’s finish times, but didn’t dampen the athletes’ enthusiasm – nor that of the thousands of spectators who lined the course and the finish line festival area. Along with their individual success stories, runners helped raise money for Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital through their participation and as members of Team Hemby, an all-new fundraising opportunity through the event.
Before the start, first-year sponsor Cortland, shared its big news: a $20,000 check to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.
“With twelve Charlotte-area communities that put residents front and center, Cortland is proud to be a member of this vibrant city,” said Susan Berg, Community Manager at Cortland. “We will continue to provide residents with the best possible places to live and work, just as we continue to support this healthcare organization vital to the community and its members.”
This is the largest single check written by an individual sponsor to date; a record Rhodes hopes is soon broken. This year’s event fundraising totals will be announced soon.
“Novant Health wants to thank everyone who participated in the 2022 Charlotte Marathon, as well as all of the race volunteers that helped make it all happen,” said Lindsey Fronk, Novant Health senior corporate sponsorship specialist. “Novant Health is grateful for the opportunity this event provides for runners of all ages and abilities, and for the philanthropic support benefitting Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. Many runners made their miles more meaningful this year by joining Team Hemby.”
This year marks the 16th year that Novant Health has served as the official medical provider for the race. Registration for the 2023 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon will open Nov. 13, 2022 with special pricing for early entrants.
Results: 2022 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon
Men’s Marathon Winner: Jacob Rutz, 2:38:44 (Durham, NC)
Women’s Marathon Winner: Erin Del Guidice, 2:49:51 (Charlotte, NC)
Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Half Marathon
Men’s Winner: Xavier Salvador, 1:13:25 (Washington, DC)
Women’s Winner: Hannah Wolkenhauer, 1:29:00 (Charlotte, NC)
Chick-fil-A 5K:
Men’s Winner: Will Walsh, 16:38 (Waxhaw, NC)
Women’s Winner: Name/Time Nikki Byrne 20:23 (Chapel Hill, NC)
Complete results for all events can be found here: https://www.athlinks.com/event/20296/results/Event/1013358/Results
