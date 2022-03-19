CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Foundation announced March 18 a $1 million gift from Gayle and Charles “Carl” Tallardy to advance clinical research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
The gift will establish the Gayle J. and Charles C. Tallardy III Foundation Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research Endowment at Levine Cancer Institute.
David Foureau, associate professor of medicine and research group director of Levine Cancer Institute’s Immune Monitoring Core Laboratory, is the first recipient of the chair.
“Transformational gifts such as these help position us among the best health systems in the country,” said Dr. Derek Raghavan, president of Levine Cancer Institute. “We are grateful to the Tallardy family for their generosity and for their commitment to advancing next generation medicine.”
A native of Davidson, Gayle Tallardy established the Gayle J. and Charles C. Tallardy III Foundation, inspired by her lifelong interest in science and her family’s experiences with cancer.
The endowment will help advance medical research leading to earlier detection, therapies, improved outcomes and treatments for melanoma through the Levine Cancer Institute’s Immuno-Oncology program.
Immunotherapy, a form of biological therapy that uses an individual’s own immune system to fight cancer, allows researchers to create personalized therapies to better target the disease.
Gayle’s father, Dr. Claude Hardison McConnell, battled melanoma.
After his passing, the Tallardys were moved to support immunotherapy, an area of research that shows potential in treating melanoma.
Gayle and Carl toured the translational research laboratory at Levine Cancer Institute and immediately saw an opportunity to meaningfully impact the trajectory of cancer care in the greater Charlotte region.
“We are honored to stand behind Levine Cancer Institute’s commitment to research, allowing clinicians to move beyond simply treating patients, to developing lifesaving cures,” Gayle Talllardy said.
Foureau said immunotherapy clinical trials for melanoma will help to advance broader knowledge of how this form of therapy can impact other forms of cancer, such as sarcoma, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, multiple-myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
“This generous donation by Gayle and Carl Tallardy will help continue to drive the immunotherapy revolution,” he said.
