100 Most Powerful Women: South Charlotte 2023

Lynn Good leads a Fortune 150 company, Summer Nunn shapes education policy and Jane Shutt ensures people in crisis get the resources they need. These are great examples of women that shape the Charlotte region. 

South Charlotte Weekly launched its 100 Most Powerful Women list a few years ago to provide a who’s who of influential women. They come from industries like business, education, government, politics and nonprofits. 

Let us know if we forgot a major player by emailing justin@cmgweekly.com. We broadened the South Charlotte Weekly list to include some of the city’s most prominent leaders and included some Pineville leaders.

 

Alma Adams, U.S. House 

Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council 

Leigh Altman, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Susan Andersen, ANSWER Scholarship

Reenie Askew, City of Charlotte  

Lisa Bailes, South Charlotte Middle School 

Gris Bailey, Latin American Chamber of Commerce

Mary Belk, N.C. House 

Cathy Bessant, Bank of America

Colleen Brannan, Branstorm PR

Jamie Brooks, Ardrey Kell High School 

Laura Budd, N.C. House 

Alicia Campbell, Atrium Health Pineville

Mara Campolungo, The Sandbox

Becky Carney, N.C. House 

Kay Carter, Second Harvest Food Bank

Krisha Chachra, travel writer 

Angela Charles, Charlotte Water

Laura Yates Clark, United Way of Greater Charlotte

Lisa Cline, CMS Board of Education 

Ashley Conrad, Alexander Youth Network

Pat Cotham, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Tricia Ann Cotham, N.C. House 

Amy Murphy Curlis, Moore & Van Allen 

Elyse Dashew, CMS Board of Education

Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont Community College

Patricia Denny, Rama Road Elementary School 

Courtney Derrick, Montclair Elementary School 

Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County 

Tracy Dodson, City of Charlotte  

Shelly Domenech, I.C. London 

Kelly Dowdy, Elon Park Elementary School 

Donna Dunlap, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolina 

Jovana Edwards, Polo Ridge Elementary School 

Leslie Fisher, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty 

Sharon Gaber, UNC Charlotte 

Lynn Good, Duke Energy

Lori Gougeon, InReach

Carol Hardison, Crisis Assistance Ministry

Lisa Harper, Belk 

Tracey Harrill, Providence High School 

Sharone Harris, Selwyn Elementary School 

Crystal Hill, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Brooke Hough, Rea Farms STEAM Academy 

Melissa Hovey, SHARE Charlotte

Rachel Hunt, N.C. Senate

Patricia Johanson, Olde Providence Elementary School

Leslie Johnson, Mecklenburg County  

Christine Katziff, Bank of America

Valerie Kopetzky, Anuvia

Janet LaBar, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance 

Katherine Lambert, Alzheimer's Association

Hilary Larsen, SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods

Sandra Levine, The Leon Levine Foundation

Carol Lovin, Atrium Health 

100 Most Powerful Women: South Charlotte 2023

Vi Lyles, Charlotte Mayor

LaWana Mayfield, Charlotte City Council 

Christy McCauley, Hawk Ridge Elementary School 

Julie McKinney, Endhaven Elementary School 

Jacqie McWilliams, CIAA

Laura Meier, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Emily Miles, Sterling Elementary School 

Sheena Miracle, Sedgefield Middle School 

Valerie Mitchener, Corcoran HM Properties

Dina Modine, McAlpine Elementary School 

Tracy Montross, American Airlines

Diane Morais, Ally Bank 

Katherine Murphy, 24 Foundation 

Alyssa Brown Moseley, City of Charlotte

Rachael Neill, Quail Hollow Middle School 

Summer Nunn, CMS Board of Education 

Maria Overcash, Carolina Health Connections

Natashia Pegram, Pinewood Elementary School 

Catherine Phelan, Sharon Elementary School 

Allison Plunkett, Smithfield Elementary School 

Julie Porter, DreamKey Partners

Moira Quinn, Center City Partners 

Jessica Rivas, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School 

Pat Rodgers, Rodgers Builders 

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Summer Rogers, Ballantyne Elementary School 

Hailey Rorie, Northwood Office

Jessica Rossi, Kimley-Horn 

DeAndrea Salvador, N.C. Senate 

Erin Santos-Primis, Isabella Santos Foundation

Jane Shutt, Pineville Neighbors Place 

Kirsten Sikkelee, YWCA

Lizzy Sirkin, SouthPark Community Partners

Debbie Smith, City of Charlotte 

Preethi Srinivasan, Bank of America

Amelia Stinson-Wesley, Pineville Town Council

Heather Tamol, Wray Ward 

Krista Terrell, Arts & Science Council 

Christina Thigpen, City of Charlotte 

Shannon Tucker, Charlotte Speech & Hearing Center

Kate Urey, Northwood Office

Joyce Waddell, N.C. Senate

Judy Schindler Wallach, Queens University of Charlotte 

Fran West, Crescent Communities 

Judy Wishnek, Truliant Federal Credit Union

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.