100 Most Powerful Women: South Charlotte 2023

Lynn Good leads a Fortune 150 company, Summer Nunn shapes education policy and Jane Shutt ensures people in crisis get the resources they need. These are great examples of women that shape the Charlotte region.
South Charlotte Weekly launched its 100 Most Powerful Women list a few years ago to provide a who’s who of influential women. They come from industries like business, education, government, politics and nonprofits.
Let us know if we forgot a major player by emailing justin@cmgweekly.com. We broadened the South Charlotte Weekly list to include some of the city’s most prominent leaders and included some Pineville leaders.
Alma Adams, U.S. House
Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council
Leigh Altman, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Susan Andersen, ANSWER Scholarship
Reenie Askew, City of Charlotte
Lisa Bailes, South Charlotte Middle School
Gris Bailey, Latin American Chamber of Commerce
Mary Belk, N.C. House
Cathy Bessant, Bank of America
Colleen Brannan, Branstorm PR
Jamie Brooks, Ardrey Kell High School
Laura Budd, N.C. House
Alicia Campbell, Atrium Health Pineville
Mara Campolungo, The Sandbox
Becky Carney, N.C. House
Kay Carter, Second Harvest Food Bank
Krisha Chachra, travel writer
Angela Charles, Charlotte Water
Laura Yates Clark, United Way of Greater Charlotte
Lisa Cline, CMS Board of Education
Ashley Conrad, Alexander Youth Network
Pat Cotham, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Tricia Ann Cotham, N.C. House
Amy Murphy Curlis, Moore & Van Allen
Elyse Dashew, CMS Board of Education
Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont Community College
Patricia Denny, Rama Road Elementary School
Courtney Derrick, Montclair Elementary School
Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County
Tracy Dodson, City of Charlotte
Shelly Domenech, I.C. London
Kelly Dowdy, Elon Park Elementary School
Donna Dunlap, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolina
Jovana Edwards, Polo Ridge Elementary School
Leslie Fisher, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Sharon Gaber, UNC Charlotte
Lynn Good, Duke Energy
Lori Gougeon, InReach
Carol Hardison, Crisis Assistance Ministry
Lisa Harper, Belk
Tracey Harrill, Providence High School
Sharone Harris, Selwyn Elementary School
Crystal Hill, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Brooke Hough, Rea Farms STEAM Academy
Melissa Hovey, SHARE Charlotte
Rachel Hunt, N.C. Senate
Patricia Johanson, Olde Providence Elementary School
Leslie Johnson, Mecklenburg County
Christine Katziff, Bank of America
Valerie Kopetzky, Anuvia
Janet LaBar, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance
Katherine Lambert, Alzheimer's Association
Hilary Larsen, SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods
Sandra Levine, The Leon Levine Foundation
Carol Lovin, Atrium Health
Vi Lyles, Charlotte Mayor
LaWana Mayfield, Charlotte City Council
Christy McCauley, Hawk Ridge Elementary School
Julie McKinney, Endhaven Elementary School
Jacqie McWilliams, CIAA
Laura Meier, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Emily Miles, Sterling Elementary School
Sheena Miracle, Sedgefield Middle School
Valerie Mitchener, Corcoran HM Properties
Dina Modine, McAlpine Elementary School
Tracy Montross, American Airlines
Diane Morais, Ally Bank
Katherine Murphy, 24 Foundation
Alyssa Brown Moseley, City of Charlotte
Rachael Neill, Quail Hollow Middle School
Summer Nunn, CMS Board of Education
Maria Overcash, Carolina Health Connections
Natashia Pegram, Pinewood Elementary School
Catherine Phelan, Sharon Elementary School
Allison Plunkett, Smithfield Elementary School
Julie Porter, DreamKey Partners
Moira Quinn, Center City Partners
Jessica Rivas, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School
Pat Rodgers, Rodgers Builders
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Summer Rogers, Ballantyne Elementary School
Hailey Rorie, Northwood Office
Jessica Rossi, Kimley-Horn
DeAndrea Salvador, N.C. Senate
Erin Santos-Primis, Isabella Santos Foundation
Jane Shutt, Pineville Neighbors Place
Kirsten Sikkelee, YWCA
Lizzy Sirkin, SouthPark Community Partners
Debbie Smith, City of Charlotte
Preethi Srinivasan, Bank of America
Amelia Stinson-Wesley, Pineville Town Council
Heather Tamol, Wray Ward
Krista Terrell, Arts & Science Council
Christina Thigpen, City of Charlotte
Shannon Tucker, Charlotte Speech & Hearing Center
Kate Urey, Northwood Office
Joyce Waddell, N.C. Senate
Judy Schindler Wallach, Queens University of Charlotte
Fran West, Crescent Communities
Judy Wishnek, Truliant Federal Credit Union
