The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 25 to March 3:
Lowest Score
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Staffer didn't wash hands after touching face and hair; unwashed and uncut honey dew melons and cantaloupe was stored above ready-to-eat foods; Half and Half, cut honey dew melon and cantaloupe wasn't held cold enough; and beef soup wasn't identified properly.
Charlotte (29209)
• 10 Park Lanes. 1700 Montford Drive – 96
• Co, 4201 Park Road – 94.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E Woodlawn Road – 94
• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 97
• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 96
• Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd. – 96.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 95
• Clean Juice, 8428 Park Road – 97
• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 96.5
• Dominos Pizza, 8510 Park Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 95.5
• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 90
• P F Changs China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 94.5
• Papa John's, 10110 Johnston Road – 98
• Ruth's Chris Steak House, 6000 Fairview Road – 98.5
• Whole Foods Market (meat), 6610 Fairview Road – 94.5
• Whole Foods Market (seafood), 6610 Fairview Road – 98
• Whole Foods Market (speciality foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 98
Charlotte (28211)
• Caribbean Fusion Mobile, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100
• Five Guys, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99
• Hyatt Centric, 3100 Apex Drive – 95
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Marias, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Barnes & Noble Cafe, 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 98
• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• McDonalds, 8824 Pineville Matthews Road – 98.5
• Mochica Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville Matthews Road – 97
• The Wine Shop At Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy's, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 99
Charlotte (28277)
• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 95.5
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Cast Iron Waffles, 9604 Longstone Lane – 100
• Charlotte Latin Founders' Hall, 9502 Providence Road – 100
• DB's Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 95
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 98.5
• The Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Inizio Vita Da Pizza, 10620 Providence Road – 98
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 94.5
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 98
• Philly Pretzel Factory, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 96
• Spx The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 99
• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 97
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 96
Pineville
• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Chef's Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Stir Fry 88, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94.5
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
