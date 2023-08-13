South Charlotte Weekly presents winners of Education categories in our 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice campaign.
• College Preparation Service: Klaar College Consulting
Charlotte Klaar works to remove the stress from the college admissions process. She stays up to date on the latest trends and changes in college admissions.
Fort Mill
• Day Care: WEE School (Carmel Baptist Church)
The Weekday Early Education School at Carmel Baptist Church is designed to prepare children, starting at 6 weeks old, for kindergarten. They'll grow academically, socially and spiritually.
1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews
• Private School: Carmel Christian School
Carmel Christian School has been providing a biblical worldview to students for 30 years. The K-12 school offers opportunities to grow through academic, arts, athletics and faith.
1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews
• Summer Camp: Charlotte Eagles
The Charlotte Eagles is a ministry that teaches soccer to youth. Its camp programs range from working with children with little to no experience in the sport to club players seeking high-level training.
8510 McAlpine Park Drive, Charlotte
• Tutoring Center: Mathnasium South Charlotte
Students that enroll in Mathnasium of South Charlotte receive a customized plan of attack to catch up or get ahead of their grade-level peers. They get more individual attention than from a class and more proactive instruction than from a tutor.
8133 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte
mathnasium.com/southcharlotte/about
We are publishing descriptions of winners daily. Here are some categories we have already posted:
• Drink: Arooi’s Wine Room (Best Wine Bar), Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse Ballantyne (Best Sports Bar) and Legion Brewing SouthPark (Best Brewery),
• Entertainment: PNC Music Pavilion (Best Live Music Venue), President James K. Polk State Historic Site (Historical Site) and Spotlight Performing Arts Academy (Best Community Theater).
• Food: Amélie's French Bakery & Café (Best Bakery), Another Broken Egg Cafe (Best Breakfast) and McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks (Best Seafood)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.