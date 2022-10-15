CHARLOTTE – Solve Industrial Motion Group, a provider of power transmission and industrial-grade products, will expand its Charlotte headquarters and distribution operations by opening a new distribution center,
Solve is investing over $34 million into a 282,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility that will house its headquarters and distribution operations. In addition to supporting the company’s growth, the new space off Westinghouse Boulevard will allow for expanded engineering and quality control capabilities, flexible shipping and receiving areas, and designated product customization stations. Solve Industrial has partnered with Beacon Partners for site development. Construction will begin in 2022 with complete build-out scheduled for 2023.
“Charlotte represents a strategic expansion of our network while reinforcing our position as the most trusted and knowledgeable source for bearings and power transmission products,” Solve CEO Lisa Mitchell said.
Solve has operated in Charlotte since the early 1990s, manufacturing bearings and power transmission component parts to multiple industrial markets. The company cited Charlotte as the ideal market for its anchor facility because of its central location and capability of providing next-day service to southeastern markets.
In addition to retaining its 51 positions employed in Charlotte, the company will hire 60 new positions ranging from warehousing associates to sales and marketing to managerial and executive roles.
“Advanced manufacturing is an integral part of Mecklenburg County’s economic development success, and we welcome Solve Industrial Motion Group’s continued investment in Mecklenburg County,” said George Gunlap, chair of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. “This expansion will provide a broad spectrum of jobs that pay living wages. This is an important part of a social mobility platform and one of the county commission’s key priorities.”
The company received an incentives award from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
