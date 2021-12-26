CHARLOTTE -- Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry is doing something a little extra to help children and families maintain healthy smiles this holiday season.
Through its nonprofit arm, The Lyons Share, married entrepreneurs Drs. Drew and Joya Lyons are teaming up with Thompson Child and Family Focus to distribute hundreds of dental packs for children and families experiencing homelessness in Charlotte.
“Smiles can open doors to opportunities, and these families deserve a reason to smile during the holidays,” said Dr. Joya Lyons. “We’re happy to give back in this small but very necessary way, and support Thompson in its work to positively impact families in our community.”
Thompson provides clinical and prevention-based care for children and families across the Carolinas.
The Lyonses' donation of nearly 400 dental packs will benefit children and teens who live at Thompson’s residential campus as well as those supported through another of the agency’s programs, A Child’s Place. Dental packs include toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss.
“We appreciate Smile Savvy for selecting our organization,” said Emily Smith, donor engagement coordinator for Thompson. “At Christmas time, there is a huge need for big hearts, especially for the population we serve,”
About the company
Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry celebrated seven years of business earlier this year. Drs. Drew and Joya Lyons also recently celebrated 10 years of marriage. This summer, Smile Savvy became the only Black-owned dental partner in the NBA and one of few Black-owned companies to hold a partnership deal with the association. It is located at 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive.
