INDIAN TRAIL – Porter Ridge High School graduates Sam McMackin and Wyatt Austin have warmed up Indian Trail leaders to the idea of adding a skateboard park to the town's recreation lineup.
The pair appeared before the town council Feb. 7 to request members add a skateboard park to their capital projects list.
“Our vision for this skatepark is to have a safe, positive and free place for anyone to go and do what they love in Indian Trail,” Austin said. “As enthusiasts, we couldn't agree with that more.”
McMackin said there's been an increase in popularity since skateboarding became an Olympic sport last year.
“It's much more than just a sport or hobby,” McMackin said. “It can also be a lifestyle.”
McMackin cited a 2020 study from the University of Southern California that showed how skateboarding can improve mental health, community and diversity. It could attract more young people in town or maybe even a skateboard shop.
McMackin said the closest skateparks are 20 to 30 minutes away, including Waxhaw Sk8 Park and Charlotte's Grayson and Renaissance skateparks. The lack of a nearby park may prompt youth to skate in uncontrolled environments like the street, McMackin said.
The pair talked with Waxhaw Parks and Recreation Director Dena Sabinske about how Waxhaw operates its park.
Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber said the town has about $1.8 million left in park bond funding as well as some spare property. Barber directed the duo to get with Parks and Recreation Director Hayden Kramer to come up with some practical ways to get the ball rolling.
Council members Tom Amburgey and Crystal Buchaluk were also supportive.
Amburgey commended them for having the confidence to present the idea to the council. He'd like to open the park to bikes, too.
“In a day and age when everyone is behind a computer all the time, I think something that encourages our youth to get out is a good idea,” Buchaluk said.
Austin thanked Town Clerk Kathy McQueen for accepting their emails and getting them in touch with the right people. He also credited the late Mayor Michael Alvarez for his support of the project.
“Without him, this really wouldn't have come to us as a possibility to come and speak,” Austin said.” He's done so much for the community and so much for us. If a skatepark were to be built, we propose we name it the Michael Alvarez Memorial Skatepark after him and supporting our dream.”
