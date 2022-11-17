MATTHEWS – All-day brunch restaurant Ruby Sunshine plans to open its second restaurant in the Charlotte region in downtown Matthews in summer 2023.
The Ruby Sunshine concept from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, the collective behind acclaimed New Orleans-based eatery Ruby Slipper Café, was born from the soul of the Big Easy to celebrate the creative, craveable spirit of brunch and offers inspired, playful twists on Southern brunch staples along with eye-opening cocktails.
Ruby Sunshine Matthews joins Ruby Sunshine South End, which opened in July 2020, to bring even more of its extensive brunch program to the Charlotte area. The 3,600 square foot restaurant will seat over 160 patrons, including 40 seats on an exterior patio and will feature wall-to-wall Instagrammable murals.
“After such a strong reception to our South End location, Ruby Sunshine is thrilled to bring our delicious, daily brunch menu to Matthews,” said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group. “The downtown Matthews area is a well-planned, well-developed dining and shopping experience, and we are thrilled for Ruby Sunshine to become a part of this neighborhood. We look forward to building relationships with other local businesses, organizations and philanthropic initiatives to showcase the Ruby Sunshine mission of delivering a great brunch while giving back to the community, too.”
Ruby Sunshine Matthews will offer a similar menu to its sister restaurants, echoing the original Ruby Slipper Café with a variety of benedicts, pancakes, French toasts, mimosas, Bloody Marys and sides.
The original Ruby Slipper Café opened in New Orleans over 14 years ago and has since expanded with Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine locations across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
