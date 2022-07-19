CHARLOTTE – Kamlesh (Kam) Chandan, a member of Rotary Club of Lake Norman-Huntersville, was installed as the 31st District Governor for District 7680 on June 24.
He said in opening remarks, “Imagine the possibilities, act to serve and make an impact.”
Chandan added that he was grateful to serve a group that includes 60-plus Rotary and Rotaract clubs and over 2.300 Rotary members covering 14 counties in the west-central region of North Carolina.
Joining Chandan on the District Leadership Team are a host of Rotarians who support local clubs.
Visit Rotary7680.org for more information about Rotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.