MATTHEWS – Officer Hoza Scott was heading home from the night shift Jan. 23 when he encountered a stranded driver on I-485.
The driver was expecting roadside assistance to arrive in three hours to help with his flat tire. Even though the driver was outside of the town’s jurisdiction, Scott decided to help him so he didn’t have to wait in 20-degree weather.
This example of an officer going above and beyond the call of duty earned him the honor of Officer of the Quarter. The Rotary Club of Matthews recognized Scott on May 2 at the Levine Senior Center.
“This is the kind of work he does on a regular basis,” Maj. Roy Sisk said. “Daily, he carries himself like that and we’re just really happy to have him with us and surround him with other officers that do that kind of work.”
David McGuirt works with uniformed officers like Scott as operations services bureau commander for the police department.
“We look at the caliber and the character of the people we hire,” McGuirt said. “This is one of those examples right here that on the regular we hear great things about.”
Scott earned Officer of the Month for May 2021 for helping an impaired motorist enter rehab.
