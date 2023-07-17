Resident Culture Brewing expanding to 3rd Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE – Resident Culture Brewing Co. is expanding to Uptown.
Resident Culture will take over the former Tank’s Tap space at The Market at 7th Street in Uptown, with an anticipated opening later this summer. The 300-square-foot bar will include 12 beers on tap, as well as retail coolers with cans to-go. The brewery plans to move to a larger, 1,200-square-foot space with patio in The Market in late 2024.
“We’ve worked closely with Center City Partners in the past, and when the opportunity presented itself to be a staple in The Market at 7th Street, we decided to jump on it,” Resident Culture co-owner Philip McLamb said. “We believe in the revitalization and comeback of Uptown, and want to do our part to help make it happen. We also believe in the mission of The Market at 7th Street and feel it aligns with Resident Culture’s core values.”
The market features 12 unique Charlotte businesses, including Not Just Coffee, Orrman’s Cheese Shop, Assorted Table Wine & Shop, and Jimmy Pearls, a restaurant Resident Culture has collaborated with on beer-pairing dinners.
More than 35 businesses have opened at the market since its inception in 2011, including eight women-owned and seven minority-owned concepts. Resident Culture aims to continue these efforts to promote small business diversity and growth for the Uptown Charlotte community.
“Not only does the Resident Culture team represent the local entrepreneurial spirit, their history of collaborating with local chefs is a perfect match for our mission as a not-for-profit culinary incubator,” said Salem Suber, executive director of The Market at 7th Street.
McLamb said the goal with the new space is “to add to the upbeat vibe of the market, and make it a destination where folks can grab some of the best food and beverage Uptown has to offer.”
Prior to the pandemic in 2019, McLamb said the brewery worked closely with Charlotte Center City Partners to create Victoria Yards (in its original location at 7th and Tryon) and “loved the idea that we could have a more permanent presence in Uptown working with them at the Market at 7th Street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.