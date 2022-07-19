KANSAS CITY, MO – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has announced the seven initial markets, including Charlotte, that will host teams for its inaugural lacrosse season, beginning December 2022.
Other markets include Binghamton, New York; Elmira, New York; Hampton Roads (Virginia); New England (Manchester, Springfield); Syracuse, New York; and Trenton, New Jersey. The PBLA is weighing additional markets.
Fans will be able to nominate team names at http://PBLA.com.. After two weeks of nominations, on Aug. 2, fans will then vote on a team name from the four most exciting submissions selected by the league.
The name with the most votes will become the official name of the community’s professional lacrosse team. The fan who submitted the winning name first will win a pair of season tickets.
The PBLA management team also announced today that Russ Buller will join as the league’s chief player performance officer.
Buller was the strength and conditioning coach for the San Diego Padres, a Division I head track and field coach, assistant athletic director for Tulane University, and a member of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.
With the addition of Buller and the rising popularity of lacrosse, PBLA CEO Carmen Kesner is optimistic about the start of the season.
“The PBLA is thrilled to further support the number one growing sport over the last 15 years, by placing professional teams in lacrosse hotbeds across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic,” Kesner said. “Based on our exhaustive research, we firmly believe these diverse markets are eager to experience the fastest, most physical, and most exciting brand of professional lacrosse
ever played. Our objective is to continue to support this wave of lacrosse popularity through growth into other markets across the country. So, if you’re excited about what we’re creating but don’t have a PBLA team coming to your city yet, stay tuned.”
