WEDDINGTON – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool released 6,000 ladybugs April 22 onto the campus to help local vegetation.
Students were dressed as ladybugs, wearing red and black clothing. They also planted flowers in the school garden.
Leading up to Earth Day, students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs.
Chesterbrook Academy teaches the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age.
