PINEVILLE – Tryon Medical Partners has signed a lease for 25,000 square feet at the Park 51 Center in the building that will be vacated by Blacklion in early 2023, according to MPV Properties.
Tryon will move its current Pineville office to the new facility, resulting in a larger space to grow and serve more patients.
The new Pineville office will be located at 10635 Park Road in Charlotte, directly off I-485.
The renovation of the 58,483-square-foot medical office and retail mixed-use facility, anchored by Tryon Medical Partners, is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
“When we relocate our Pineville practice, we want our patients and the local medical community to know there will be no down time,” CEO Dale Owen said. “Our exemplary service will continue and improve as we add clinicians, specialties and services in the coming months.”
Tryon’s current Pineville office is located at 10344 Park Road, with seven clinicians specializing in internal medicine: Gregory Busse, C. Brittain Callahan, David Colon, Charles Ferree, Kym Furney, Carl Hughes and Eric Landis.
On the web: tryonmed.com/location/pineville.
