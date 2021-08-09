CHARLOTTE – Tryon Medical Partners physicians and clinical staff are performing COVID-19 testing at drive-up stations outside two Tryon locations to accommodate their patients.
Testing appointments are available Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Gastonia office (924 Cox Road) and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Pineville office (10344 Park Road, suite 100).
Tryon patients who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms that include cough, congestion, sore throat, runny nose, fever, shortness of breath, headache and loss of smell or taste should call their regular Tryon location before proceeding to either testing location.
Patients needing a test before travel or a medical procedure may also call to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment. Appointments are required.
“While we are disappointed to see COVID-19 infection rates increasing in our area, we remain on the front lines of this fight to be there for our patients,” CEO Dr. Dale Owen said. “As always, we strongly recommend that everyone get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination is the key to protecting our community and ending this pandemic.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its COVID-19 testing guidance. Due to breakthrough infection risk, vaccinated individuals with an exposure should be tested for the virus Day 4 or later.
Vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic but should wear a mask at all times until they are tested.
Unvaccinated people should be tested one to three days before and three to five days after travel.
On the web: tryonmed.com
