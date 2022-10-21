The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 14 to 20:
Charlotte (28209)
• 10 Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 98.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 4805 Park Road – 99
• Merrywood On Park, 3600 Park Road – 96
• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 98.5
• Tacos Garcia, 4640 South Blvd. – 95.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 96
• Starbucks Coffee Co, 4805 Sharon Road – 97
Charlotte (28211)
• Bit By Seoul Food, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 97
• Chaconia Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Chef Lee’s Seafood & Chicken, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94.5
• Chex Wings, 1116 Mcalway Road – 94.5
• Chino’s Taqueria, 911 N. Wendover Road – 98
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 96
• Hyatt Centric, 3100 Apex Drive – 94.5
• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Mister Greek, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Park Sushi, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96
• Starbucks, 4450 Randolph Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Pete's Red Hots, 5721 Carmel Road – 100
• Queen City Tea Bar, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs, 1707 Sardis Road N – 98.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 96.5
• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Firehouse Subs, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98
• Homewood Suites, 12030 Copper Way – 97
• Link & Pin, 8128 Providence Road – 98.5
• Salata Salad Kitchen, 9825 Sandy Rock Place – 96.5
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 97
• Tacos Jalisco Style, 15105 John J Delaney – 94
Pineville
• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Pineville Tavern, 314 N. Polk St. – 91
• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• The Garrison, 314 Main St. – 95.5
