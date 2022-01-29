The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 21 to 27:
Lowest Scores
• Fortune Cookie Vi, 8206 Providence Road – 86
Violations include: Employee put drink on food prep surface and didn't wash hands before moving food; raw pork and raw chicken should have been separated; multiple cooked wing trays weren't held cold enough; multiple containers of house-made spring and vegetable rolls didn't have date marking; and spray bottle wasn't labeled.
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road – 87
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; person in charge didn't answer health questions correctly; meat patties and tenders were not covered while in storage; dishes with food debris and grease on them were stacked with clean dishes; and two traps near sink had multiple roaches.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 97
• Angry Ales,1518 Montford Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 2717 South Blvd. – 100
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 2717 South Blvd. – 100
• Jamba, 5110 Park Road – 98.5
• McDonald's, 2625 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. – 96.5
• Smoothie King, 1600 E Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Yame Asian Noodles, 4435 Park Road – 97.5
Charlotte (28210)
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94
Charlotte (28211)
• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (wine bar), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Jack In The Box, 4505 Randolph Road – 87
• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Momo Station, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Rollicious Ribs & More, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Smashburger, 4400 Randolph Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Circle K, 9716 South Blvd. – 98
• Dunkin Donuts, 8334 Pineville Matthews Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 99
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• Fortune Cookie Vi, 8206 Providence Road – 86
Charlotte (28277)
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 97
• Courtyard, 6319 Providence Farm Lane – 95
• Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 99.5
• The Fresh Market (produce), 10828 Providence Road – 98.5
• Genghis Grill/Stir Fry Chef, 11324 N Community House Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 96
• Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 90
• No Joke Pizza, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 98.5
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 94.5
• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 98.5
• Tony's Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 94
Pineville
• Burger King, 10000 Lee St. – 95
• Chex Grill & Wings, 10860 Park Road – 96
• McAlisters Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
• Sam`s Club Cafe, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 98
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
