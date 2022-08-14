The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 5 to 11:
Lowest Score
• Taste of Shu, 8418 Park Road, Charlotte – 87
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; pitcher stored in hand sink; foods in prep flip top cooler weren’t held cold enough; and chicken inside walk-in cooler was dated Aug. 2.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Carmella's Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 95.5
• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 98
• Indigrille, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 93.5
• Costa Del Sol, 10215 Park Road – 90
• Domino’s Pizza, 8510 Park Road – 98.5
• Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 95.5
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Rusty’s Deli, 8512 Park Road – 94
• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 90
• Taste of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 87
Charlotte (28211)
• A Tana Empanada,3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Dunkin Donuts, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 94
• Food Lion (market), 931 N. Wendover Road – 98
• Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive – 93.5
• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 97
• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 92.5
• The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Barnes & Noble Cafe, 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• McDonald’s, 3315 Pineville Matthews Road – 98.5
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Three Amigos 2, 7741 Colony Road – 95.5
• Trio Restaurant, 10709 Mcmullen Creek Pkwy. – 96.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 94.5
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 94
• Buffalo Wings And Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 97.5
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 96.5
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 100
• DB’s Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 96
• Fiore, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Kung Fu Tea, 8200 Providence Road – 99.5
• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 93.5
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N. Community House Road – 95
• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 97.5
• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 95
• Room 18 Asian - Sushi Bar, 9935 Rea Road – 96
• Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 99
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 95.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 97.5
Pineville
• Chef’s Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 98
• Machu Picchu, 310 N. Polk St. – 96
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.