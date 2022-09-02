The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:
Lowest scores
• Pei Wei Express, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 83
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t able to tell six reportable foodborne illnesses and five signs and symptoms; two employees didn’t wash hands between tasks; plastic bins on air drying shelves had build-up and greasy film; establishment was par cooking chicken; chicken in fryer basket wasn’t held hot enough; and cut cabbage inside prep unit didn’t have date marking.
Charlotte (28209)
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 98.5
• Waterbean Coffee, 4701 Park Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Bentley’s Restaurant, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98.5
• Harry’s Grille & Tavern, 8426 Park Road – 92.5
• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 93
• Taste Of Shu, 8418 Park Road – 93.5
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 95
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N Sharon Amity Road – 98
• Moon Thai & Japanese Cuisine, 4425 Sharon Road – 98
• Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Food Lion (deli), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99
• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Jack In The Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Lotus Cuisine II, 4100 Carmel Road – 93.5
• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria And Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Cook-Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
• Crepe Bistro Galleria, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road N. – 94.5
Charlotte (29277)
• AC Marriott, 14819 Ballantyne Village Way – 94
• Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95.5
• Ballantyne Hotel And Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 95
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 97
• Juniper Grill, 15235 John J Delaney Drive – 96
• Libretto's Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 93.5
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 98
• Tap And Vine, 7828 Rea Road – 95
• Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 99.5
• True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 99
• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 92
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
Pineville
• Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90.5
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 97
• Sam’s Club Cafe, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
• Spare Time, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
