The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 3 to 8:
Lowest Score
• 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Employee did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; certified person in charge wasn’t available; soap dispenser was filled with sanitizer instead of hand soap; pink mold residue was on ice chute; and open box of Jamaican patty was not date marked.
Restaurants in the 28209 zip code
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 96
• Reid's Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 95
• Taco Bell, 1800 E Woodlawn Road – 97
• The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 92
• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the 28210 zip code
• Atrium Health Pineville, 10628 Park Road – 96
• Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites Cafe, 4808 Sharon Road – 99
• Sam’s Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 99
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 90
Restaurants in the 28211 zip code
• Soul Rolls & Wraps, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Restaurants in the 28226 zip code
• 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road – 88
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 92
• Circle K, 9716 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Fresh Market (produce), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 95
• Jet's Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
• McDonalds, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Mochica Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Trio Restaurant, 10709 McMullen Creek Pkwy. – 97
Restaurants in the 28277 zip code
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
• Earth Fare (specialty), 12235 North Community House Road – 97
• SPX The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 97
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5
• TPC Piper Glen Grill and Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 96
• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99
• Whole Foods Market (produce bar), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
Restaurants in the Pineville area
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 96
