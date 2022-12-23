The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 16 to 22:
Restaurants in the 28209 zip code
• AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Grouchos Deli, 5110 Park Road – 97.5
• Jersey Mikes, 3609 South Blvd. – 98
• The Jimmy, 2839 Selwyn Ave. – 94
• Kung Fu Tea, 4200 South Blvd. – 99.5
• La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 97
• Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 97
• Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. – 97.5
• Southern Pressed Juicery, 4325 Park Road – 98.5
Restaurants in the 28210 zip code
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 6700 Phillips Place Court –96
• Quiktrip, 7115 South Blvd. – 98
• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 95
• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 90.5
• What The Fries, 10707 Park Road – 97
Restaurants in the 28211 zip code
• Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 96
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Green Brothers Juice & Smoothies Co Southpark, 7802 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 96.5
• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 96
• Thai House, 110 S Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Wolfman Pizza Mobile, 106 S Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 97
• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 94.5
Restaurants in the 28226 zip code
• 7-Eleven, 7511 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 95.5
• Cabo's Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 95
• Chuck E Cheese, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Flip-A-Los, 7629 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• McDonald’s, 7721 Pineville Matthews Road – 98.5
• Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the 28277 zip code
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5
• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 97
• Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N Community House Road – 96
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 97
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (pizza/cheese island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (bakery deli), 10616 Providence Road – 96
• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 97.5
• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 99
• Metlife Cafe, 11225 N. Community House Road – 98.5
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96
• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 98.5
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 98.5
• Quiktrip, 10910 Golf Links Drive – 97
• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 97.5
• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96
• Whole Foods Market (specialty), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 90.5
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 94
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 99.5
Restaurants in Pineville
• Arby's, 597 N Polk St. – 98.5
• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 93.5
• Comfort Suites Pineville, 10415 Centrum Pkwy. – 99
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 401 Towne Centre Blvd. – 99.5
• Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd. – 90
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5
• Pineville Ice House, 400 Towne Centre Blvd. – 98.5
• Pizza Hut, 10860 Park Road – 98.5
• Pizza Twist, 311 S Polk St. – 96
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 96.5
• Spare Time Pineville, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5
