MILWAUKEE – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first complete series of United States President bobbleheads, including James K. Polk and Andrew Jackson, on President's Day.
The collection includes every U.S. President, ranging from George Washington to Joe Biden.
The series includes each United States President on a base that features a replica of the White House, and each bobblehead is individually numbered to the year that the president was elected. The bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. The bobbleheads cost $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order or $1,250 for the complete set.
The Joe Biden and Donald Trump bobbleheads are in stock now while the others are expected to ship in May.
“We’re excited to release this complete collection of bobbleheads featuring all 45 U.S. Presidents to celebrate Presidents’ Day,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Each president played an important part in our country’s history, and we think people will enjoy this new series of presidential bobbleheads.”
Polk and Jackson have ties to the Carolinas. Polk's achievements are highlighted at the Preident James K. Polk State Historic Site in Pineville. The Museum of the Waxhaws explains Jackson's ties to the region.
