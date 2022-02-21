PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department says the man who stole a construction vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit through the I-485 outer loop this morning is now in custody in Cabarrus County.
Police arrested Brett James Catoe, 38, of Lancaster, S.C., on charges of felony fleeing to elude; felony possession of stolen vehicle; and resisting, obstructing and delaying-misdemeanor.
A K9 unit with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office found Catoe sitting on someone's front porch, according to police.
