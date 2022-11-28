PINEVILLE – Pineville Town Council will convene at 6 p.m. to discuss the workload of the police department and funding for a new fire station.
The N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police assessed the police department from Jan. 1 2018 to June 30 2022 and determined Pineville needs 56 patrol officers, eight detectives, 16 telecommunicators and one or two administrative support positions.
The Town of Pineville is scheduled to finish the fire station in spring 2025. The council is considering staff’s recommendation of a debt payment of up to $14.5 million and pay for the architect and construction manger out of the general fund or fund balance.
The council will also discuss a rezoning at 106 Franklin Street.
Darin Morton is seeking rezoning at 106 Franklin Street from single-family residential to residential mixed use. This would match the property Morton owns at 618 Main Street, which is zoned residential mixed use, and allow him to straighten the property lines. There’s no development plan tied to the proposal.
Visit https://www.pinevillenc.gov/government/agendas-minutes/ to see the agenda.
