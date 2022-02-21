PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department is looking for a man who drove a stolen construction vehicle around town Feb. 21 and didn't pull over for blue lights and sirens.
After receiving the 911 call at 8:10 a.m., police pursued the vehicle on I-485 outer loop to the Mint Hill area. The vehicle stopped near the railroad tracks on N.C. 24/27 and Alvin Hough Road. It jumped onto the railroad tracks and drove about one mile into the woods.
The vehicle was seized, but the driver remains at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.