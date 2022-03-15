PINEVILLE – The Pineville NC Chamber is launching its first-ever business expo to help small and medium businesses in Mecklenburg County recapture lost business from COVID-19 restrictions as well as connect large businesses to new partners.
The Pineville Business Expo will take place March 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Hut event venue.
Twenty-five local businesses of varying sizes will show off products and services at the event. The expo will be an opportunity also for area businesses to discover, socialize and make new connections with other area businesses.
“We are extremely excited by the positive reception of local businesses to this new event, as we have already nearly sold out of sponsorships” Pineville NC Chamber President and CEO John Holobinko said. “Based on the business response, we are already looking ahead to hold this as an annual event each year.”
Large business sponsors include the Expo Platinum sponsor, Classic Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram of Charlotte, and Atrium Health. Other sponsors include Carolina Health Connections, US Bank, Vertex Capital Advisors, Operation Go, Fender Homes and Fund That Flip.
“We became the Pineville Business Expo platinum sponsor as well as a chamber member because we believe in the vibrancy of the Pineville business community,” said Viet Luu, general manager of Classic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. “We are looking forward to the expo where we will be showing our exciting new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Ram 1500 vehicles and meeting with local businesses.”
Guest admission costs $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Included in the price of a ticket, guests will be treated to free barbeque, free wine and beer, giveaways and prizes for visiting booths totaling over $1,000 including a drawing for a $500 gift card sponsored by Fender Homes and multiple $100 gift baskets. Buy tickets at www.pvlchamber.com and then go to the events calendar.
Founded in 2019, The Pineville NC Chamber was founded to support the needs of businesses in the south Charlotte, northern Lancaster, northern York and Pineville areas.
