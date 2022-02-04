PINEVILLE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has sent several members of its National Disaster Medical System team to Atrium Health Pineville to cover some shifts in the hospital's emergency department.
Atrium Health said it requested help from FEMA to handle the medical surge associated with the latest COVID-19 variant.
