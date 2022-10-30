PINEVILLE – Ron and Rebecca Feeney, owners of Image360 in Charlotte - Pineville, were recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle award by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network during its 2022 convention.
The award recognizes sales performance in the international network of marketing and print services providers.
“The core value we were founded upon is putting our customers first, and this achievement personifies this and demonstrates a level of service that distinguishes our Image360 Center from other signage and graphics solutions providers,” Ron Feeney said. “Our team continues to serve local businesses and organizations during prosperous times as well as times of economic challenges – a testament to what a true visual communications partner does.”
Image360, located at 600 Towne Centre Blvd., Suite 404, provides custom signage and graphic solutions to regional businesses and organizations.
On the web: charlottepinevillenc.image360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.