CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Pineville opened its latest expansion Dec. 8 when it moved patients into the newly constructed Palmetto Tower.
The newly constructed, eight-story, 236,000-square-foot patient tower will increase capacity from 262 licensed beds to 307. Each room will have the ability to transition between a variety of levels of care, including an acute care room, intensive care unit and rehabilitation care.
When needed, there will be room for future expansion with the top two floors of the new tower remaining open.
“The Palmetto Tower will provide Atrium Health Pineville with the opportunity that we have been seeking to expand our care opportunities and better serve this growing region,” said Mike Lutes, senior vice president and president of South Market for Atrium Health. “We look forward to continuing to help the residents in the area with all of their medical needs. The hospital is growing in size and complexity with the population to remain the destination of choice for medical decisions.”
Since 1987, the hospital has been providing medical care and services to patients in the region. What began as a free-standing urgent care is now an advanced tertiary hospital that has since brought specialized medical care to the area, such as Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute and women’s care.
In the past year, Atrium Health Pineville has added even more advanced services, including colon surgery, pelvic surgery, robotic cardiothoracic surgery, epilepsy monitoring and maternal fetal monitoring.
“Our expertise and reputation have grown from the time the hospital opened as an urgent care in what was, at the time, an area of wide-open fields,” said Alicia Campbell, Atrium Health vice president and facility executive. “We now have the specialists and staff that can treat most unique medical situations that are presented to us. The Palmetto Tower is going to be the key to offering even more complexity of services.”
Recently, Atrium Health Pineville won its fourth consecutive Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals award. The hospital has also been honored by U.S. News & World Report as high performing in heart attack, heart failure, diabetes/endocrinology, nephrology, knee replacement and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. And most recently, the hospital was recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural Best Hospitals for Maternity list.
