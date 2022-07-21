CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Pineville has earned a three-star rating – the highest possible designation – from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in coronary artery bypass grafting procedures.
The rating places Atrium Health Pineville’s heart bypass surgery program in the top 20% of programs in the United States and Canada.
Coronary artery bypass grafting is the most common type of heart surgery, with 340,000 cases in the U.S. each year. The surgery is performed to bypass blocked coronary arteries and restore blood flow to the heart, often to save the life of a person following a heart attack.
“This rating is a tribute to our strong partnership with Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute and the intentional focus of the many teammates and medical staff that support the care of cardiac patients across Atrium Health Pineville,” said Alicia R. Campbell, vice president and facility executive at Atrium Health Pineville. “It signifies our leadership and consistent focus on quality to ensure patients reach necessary milestones for the best possible outcomes. It also lets patients in the greater Charlotte and South Carolina regions know they can stay close to home for the best cardiac surgery care.”
The Society of Thoracic Surgeons star rating system is based on large sets of data, comparing case records and patient outcomes over a three-year period among different programs.
The data includes a wide variety of measures, such as length of time on a ventilator, length of hospital stay, hospital readmission within 30 days of surgery, the need for additional procedures and mortality. About 90% of cardiac surgery programs in the U.S. participate in the rating program.
“Our patients deserve excellence in all aspects of health care,” said Dr. Thomas Maxey, interim chair of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. “This is particularly true in heart surgery, where the difference can literally mean life or death. This recognition places our coronary artery bypass grafting program at Atrium Health Pineville as the highest-ranking program within 300 miles of Charlotte. It is not only a testament to our world-class cardiac surgeons in Pineville, but the entire team involved in perioperative care.”
Dr. Larry Watts, director of cardiothoracic surgery at Atrium Health Pineville, said the designation requires a relentless focus on patient safety and quality care.
The heart surgery program at Atrium Health Pineville performs about 350 heart bypass surgeries each year.
