CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health’s Mobile Emergency Department, MED-1, will be deployed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to help with emergency department services.
The state-of-the-art emergency department on wheels will be used to help treat less critical patients, providing added bed space. Both pediatric and adult emergency departments in the Charlotte area – and around the country – are experiencing an increase in patients due to flu and other viral illnesses that were less prevalent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when measures such as masking and social distancing were in place.
Atrium Health owns two of these mobile hospitals, which can be used for numerous purposes, including caring for patients when there is a need to increase hospital capacity. In January 2021, Atrium Health MED-1 deployed to Atrium Health Pineville to help with the surge of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center is not immune to the volume hospitals are currently experiencing around the country and, as the region’s only Level I Trauma Center, we must be
ready for anything and everything that could come through our doors,” said Vicki Block, senior vice president and Central Market President for Atrium Health. “Having another amazing tool, such as Atrium Health MED-1, will allow us to increase bed capacity and continue to care for our patients and our community who need us the most.”
Patients who may need lab work, medication refills or imaging, such as X-rays, could be seen in Atrium Health MED-1.
Other examples of treatment administered might include rashes, ear pain, cuts and minor sprains. Patients seeking care will continue to go directly to the emergency room and will be directed by staff from there.
“By using this mobile hospital as an extension of our emergency department, we will be able to increase capacity and continue to deliver high-quality access to care to families across the Charlotte region,” said Callie Dobbins, senior vice president at Atrium Health Levine Children’s.
Atrium Health MED-1 was first deployed for nearly two months in 2005 to coastal Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina, where 7,500 patients were treated – for everything from heart attacks and strokes to serious infections.
More recently, in late 2018, Atrium Health MED-1 assisted the Pender County, North Carolina, community recover after Hurricane Florence forced Pender Memorial Hospital to close temporarily.
This will be the second time Atrium Health has deployed it to support one of its own facilities in the Charlotte area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.