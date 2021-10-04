Pineville Chamber compiles business directory
PINEVILLE – The Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce has developed the first online Pineville Business Directory with support from the town.
Containing almost 1,000 entries, the Pineville Business Directory is searchable by business name, business type and keywords. Every business in the directory has been contacted by the chamber and its information verified before including the business in the directory.
“The Pineville Business Directory is something that the town has been needing for a long time,” Mayor Jack Edwards said. “Every business in Pineville is going to benefit from this directory. We are pleased that the Pineville chamber executed this ambitious project.”
The Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce was founded just months before the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization continued supporting its business members, including those suffering financial hardship.
Now it is on the growth path again.
“The chamber gets many calls from other businesses and people looking for information on Pineville businesses and how to find housing in the town,” said John Holobinko, president and CEO of the Pineville NC Chamber. “We searched for data sources, but found them all woefully out of date, so we made the tough decision to build our own database. I’m excited that we were able to accomplish this. The Pineville Business Directory will be a benefit to all Pineville businesses by enabling individuals and businesses to quickly find any Pineville business for their needs. In the future we also plan to leverage this resource as a means to enhance communications between Pineville’s businesses and the town. “
The Pineville Business Directory is accessible from the Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce website www.pinevillencchamber.com/pineville-nc-area-business-directory/, as well as the Town of Pineville’s website www.pinevillenc.gov/businessdirectory/.
The chamber website also includes a tab for Pineville-based businesses to update their information or get a first time free business listing in the directory.`
