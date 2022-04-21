CHARLOTTE – Rally, an urban pickleball and entertainment experience, is coming to Charlotte in early 2023.
Located in the Lower South End neighborhood at the corner of Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive, Rally will deliver a pickleball social experience anchored by premium food and drink and a slate of events and entertainment.
Rally will span two buildings on a 1.9-acre site, totaling 27,650 square feet of indoor space. It will feature a total of eight pickleball courts (four indoor, four outdoor), two signature cocktail bars, private and semi-private event spaces, and lots of lounge and spectator seating to take in all of the action.
Rally is the brainchild of Barrett Worthington and Megan Charity. The duo previously founded a tennis and pickleball company that connected racquet sports enthusiasts with local, affordable instruction via a web-based social platform. Charity is a world-ranked pickleball professional who competes on the pickleball pro circuit. She will lead Rally’s pickleball program, designing fun events, social leagues and tournaments for all levels, including people new to pickleball.
“What’s so incredible about this game is that literally anyone can step onto a court and have a fun, competitive game their first time out,” said Charity, co-founder of Rally. “But we’re designing Rally to be about so much more than pickleball. We’ve got a top-notch culinary program that will be a draw in and of itself.”
Rally will feature a full-service restaurant with a menu inspired by global street food and designed by an award-winning hospitality team based out of Washington D.C. Guests can expect premium signature cocktails and creative twists on local and international classics.
Charlotte will be Rally’s first location. The company plans to bring the concept to urban markets across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic over the next few years.
“Charlotte is such a vibrant city that embraces active living and has a thriving experiential entertainment scene,” said Worthington, co-founder of Rally (and alumni of Davidson College). “We knew it would be the perfect place to launch the Rally brand and can’t wait to open in such a buzzworthy neighborhood as LoSo.”
Rapid growth and development in LoSo and the South Boulevard corridor have catapulted the neighborhood to be one of Charlotte’s most dynamic and desirable areas.
Rally expects to break ground this spring, with Liles Construction as the general contractor for the project.
