MATTHEWS – The Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department will host more than 40 pet-friendly vendors including veterinarians, bakeries, groomers, trainers and petsitters at its eighth annual Pawsitively Matthews.
The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St. Admission is free.
The Diamond & Whiskey Trio will play sets at noon and 2 p.m. on stage. bT he Daredevil Dogs Frisbee Shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Matthews Police Department K9 Unit gives demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There will be dogs available for adoption from several area rescue groups. There are off-leash areas for play, food trucks, and a beer “Pawvilion” hosted by Seaboard Brewing.
Jamison Realty is the event's presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Camp Bow Wow, Charlotte Metro Credit Union, Passionate Paws Animal Hospital and Poop 911.
On the web: www.matthewsfun.com
