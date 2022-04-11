GASTONIA – Partners Health Management and Thompson Child & Family Focus kick off the opening of a new Short-Term Crisis Stabilization facility this month that will help transition high-risk adolescents in the custody of social services departments to more stable placements.
Thompson, a Partners provider based in Charlotte, provides clinical and prevention services for children across the Carolinas. Its Short-Term Crisis Stabilization program is for youths ages 10 to 17 in the custody of a county’s Department of Social Services and have no place to live.
Partners provided startup funding to expand Thompson’s Short-Term Crisis Stabilization program, offering 30 to 45 days of treatment for youths who need extra care on a short-term basis. The newest location is the third on Thompson’s 62-acre Matthews campus and includes eight beds reserved solely for Partners’ members from its 14-county service area. Partners covers Burke, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Union and Yadkin counties.
“Projects like this are a cornerstone of our work and represent what is possible through close collaboration with local organizations such as DSS, as well as our philosophy of maintaining deep and innovative relationships with our behavioral health provider partners,” Partners CEO Rhett Melton said.
Often, these youth have experienced high levels of trauma and require advanced levels of care. Before this program, their options included acute residential services available for 48 to 72 hours, or long-term care for placements of six months or longer. The Short-Term Crisis Stabilization program fills the gap that some youth fall into between needing more than a weekend of care, but less than six months. This program also helps prevent young people from ending up discharged to a DSS lobby wondering where they will go next.
“We have consistently found Partners to be an organization that is willing to invest in innovative programs to meet the needs of the most complex youth in our communities,” Thompson President/CEO Will Jones. “We look forward to standing up for this program and others in the future to fill gaps, meet needs and give every youth the best possible chance of success in their lives.”
