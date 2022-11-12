For at least a decade, one of my neighbors has spent half an hour a few days a week to collect leaves from gutters leading to storm drains.
He removes them so the drains won't be blocked, and our street and low properties won't be flooded. He uses the collected leaves to keep his tree bases warm and moist during the winter, and so his backyard pets can have nests to stay warm. The pets also crumble the leaves, which expedites their composting.
This year, I was able to get a picture of his tools, and a blocked storm drain that he doesn't maintain.
The municipalities do use our tax dollars to sweep the streets and maintain storm drains; however, they can't get to every street or the thousands of storm drains when the leaves first fall. The help of residents, especially those who have trees on their properties, is appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.