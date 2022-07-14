Around this time seven years ago, The Weeklies published stories announcing they had been bought by a Texas company.
I joined the hootenanny a few weeks later and have watched these publications mosey through tremendous changes.
Over the past seven years, we went from tabloid to broadsheet, launched a readers choice campaign, upgraded our websites, started an e-newsletter, published some themed magazines and created expos to connect older adults to community resources.
We talked about doing a lot of other things.
In 2020, we split Union County Weekly into two newspapers, Indian Trail Weekly and The Weekly Waxhaw, to go deeper into popular markets.
We were banking on our best financial year ever, but when we realized the severity of COVID-19 shutting down the economy in March, we took cost-cutting measures to protect the company.
We consolidated, cut, clawed, scratched and survived. Other publications weren’t as lucky.
More than 360 newspapers across the country closed from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to May 2022, according to Northwestern | Medill’s State of Local News 2022 report.
Last week, we ran a story announcing that The Weeklies were bought by Street Media, which owns popular brands such as Village Voice and LA Weekly. Street Media buying our newspapers comes at an opportune time. New ownership offers opportunities for new ideas, new resources and new ways to serve our community.
I’m game. There is a lengthy list of things I want to learn and try and I am convinced that I’ll be able to check off many of those items under this new banner. Stay tuned. Things are about to get interesting.
