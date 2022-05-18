One of my favorite times of year is when Charlotte Media Group recognizes winners of the Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards.
Some business owners are surprised to have been nominated. Others lead informal campaigns encouraging their customers to vote for them.
Regardless of how they earn the honor, it’s great to be a part of the excitement in the room at our awards ceremony. It’s also exciting to watch the votes roll in.
We launched voting this past week.
Each of our newspapers will hold voting for their respective coverage areas through June 4 at www.thecharlotteweekly.com.
A few weeks later, we’ll highlight the winners in a special edition and show them love at an awards ceremony at Mario’s Italian Restaurant.
This is one way you can thank that burger joint for always cooking the beef precisely how you want it or the dance studio for going the extra mile in building confidence in your children.
There are dozens of categories to consider, including some within the subject areas of arts, drink, food, fitness and shopping.
It has been incredibly difficult managing a business since the pandemic and things may get much worse with inflation.
Winning the title of Best Fill-in-the-Blank just may give a company the momentum it needs to power through these trying economic times.
Links to vote: Matthews-Mint Hill, Union County, South Charlotte/Pineville
