The election filing period is an exciting time because new and familiar faces emerge to lead their communities.
Then there's that bittersweet moment when you're looking at the list of candidates and realize a longtime mayor or council member isn't going to be on the ballot.
Here are six political figures we'll miss when their terms expire later this year.
Jeff Miller (Matthews)
Miller has served seven terms as a Matthews commissioner, dating back to 2007. Miller, a former manager at Family Dollar, takes pride in the small town feel and cool downtown vibe that residents love about Matthews. He also has the best comedic timing on the board.
Mike Cochrane (Mint Hill)
Cochrane became a Mint Hill commissioner in 2017 after a long career in the banking industry. He never turned down an opportunity to commend the work of the town's police, fire and public works departments, particularly after severe weather events.
David Cohn (Indian Trail)
During his initial eight-year run as a councilman (2011 to 2019), Cohn represented the people of Indian Trail passionately when it came to issues like renewing the town's contract with the sheriff's office and the cost of the new town hall. He rejoined the board in September 2020 following the passing of Councilwoman Shirley Howe.
Bobby Kilgore (Monroe)
Kilgore, who is possibly the folksiest mayor in the Charlotte region, first took the oath as a city councilman in December 1997 and as mayor in December 2005. His willingness to read to elementary school classrooms, explain the role of government to youth and shake the hands of entrepreneurs at grand openings proves he's a people person.
Peggy Neill (Mineral Springs)
This one stings as a result of her recent passing. The Mineral Springs Town Council approved a resolution June 10 that recognized her contributions to the community. “Peggy began her service to the Town of Mineral Springs even before its reincorporation, having dedicated hundreds of hours of her time as part of the citizens’ re-incorporation committee, and as such she should be recognized as a founder of the town,” according to the resolution.
Davie Bland (Matthews)
The prominent civil attorney returned to the Matthews Board of Commissioners in 2019 following years of raising a family and business as well as being involved in several nonprofit organizations in town. I wasn't around during Bland's first run as a commissioner (1985 to 1993), but I appreciate his candor and service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.