A positive experience is directly tied to the impression your prospective customers have about your brand, including the quality level of your product or service.
There are two simple steps you can take to make sure you’re giving your web visitors the best experience possible – page load speed and quality content.
Body of the Web Site
Creating a new website for your business is a major undertaking. It can take months to design, code, write and launch a professional site. That’s not to mention the maintenance of your website once it’s launched and the ongoing search engine optimization that must be functional to make your website discoverable online.
After working hard to bring your website to life, the last thing your business can afford is to frustrate your visitors visiting the site and drive them away due to poor user experience.
“Good design, usability and user experience are more important than ever in website development,” shares SCORE mentor and digital marketing and technology professional Shirley Vincent of Weddington. “Any delay, complexity or friction could prompt users to leave your site. I often see companies put too many barriers in front of customers including an overly complex sign-up process, excessively strict forms and surveys with too many questions, just to name a few. These hurt the engagement process and can result in a lost sale.”
There are two simple steps you can take to give your visitors a positive user experience.
Pay attention to the loading speed
Today’s consumers expect an instantaneous response when navigating through your website. As a result, Google wants to see fast load times. And, they take page load times into account when determining a website’s rank in a search result.
As of late 2019, Google considered a page load speed up to two seconds as acceptable. But what they really prefer are speeds of a half of second. You can check the page load speed of your website by using Google’s Page Speed Insights Tool.
According to a May 2020 article published by Nielsen Norman Group, page load delays of just one second are enough to seriously hurt the user experience of a website.
If possible, work with a web developer to improve your website’s page load speed. By doing so, you will create a better user experience and, over time, increase your site’s ranking in organic search results.
Create quality content
Thanks to a fast page load, visitors who get to your website don’t bounce right off your site. Now a new challenge emerges. The average time spent by a visitor on your website will typically range from a few seconds to just a few minutes. You only have a very little window of time to capture your visitor’s attention and provide them with the information about your company, its products and its services.
You have to create content that gets right to the point of what you do and why you do it. Visitors to your site won’t spend time sifting through lots of content to find what they need. You need to make it easy for people to find your site, get the information they need and get in touch with you to learn more.
“A website’s information architecture – the art and science of structuring and presenting digital information to achieve good usability – is important to consider when developing your content,” Vincent said. “Furthermore, the need for a clear and focused message is greater than ever. Quickly delivering value should be the focus especially considering the overwhelming amount of digital content competing for people’s time.”
A positive user experience is critical to the performance of your web site. It would be beneficial for you, if economical, to find an experienced web designer and developer with a strong grasp on the latest practices for web design, page load speed and optimized content.
Fabyan Saxe has been a SCORE mentor since 2018.
Need business advice?
Small businesses wanting to talk to or be assigned a mentor served by SCORE Charlotte can do so by downloading a “Mentor Request Form” at www.Charlotte.Score.org or www.score.org.
