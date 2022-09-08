I was 39 weeks pregnant, living in a suburb of Boston, on Sept. 11, 2001.
Due to our daughter’s impending birth, my husband had declined an invitation to attend a conference being held that morning in one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York City. Many other families were not so lucky that day.
Word soon spread that there was a pregnant mother in our neighborhood whose husband had been a passenger on one of the two hijacked planes originating from the nearby Logan International Airport. My heart hurt for this woman and her soon-to-be-born infant who would never know his father.
A group of women from my church got together and decided to make a quilt for this family. This small gesture of love towards a suffering individual we didn’t even know left an impression on me that I still think about, even though almost twenty-one years have passed.
Hope can grow from tragedy. Communities can be transformed and unified through simple acts of service.
This sentiment prompted David Paine and Glenn J. Winuk to establish a 501c3 nonprofit, 9/11 Day, in 2002.
“We didn’t want the legacy of 9/11 to forever be defined by the evil expressed on that day, but rather by the remarkable spirit of togetherness and compassion that arose in response to the attacks,” Paine said.
As a result of their efforts, in 2009, the United States Congress officially designated Sept. 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Americans everywhere are encouraged to do a good deed on or around Sept. 11 each year in tribute to those killed and injured, and in honor of the bravery shown by the many rescue and recovery workers.
Will you join the effort this year? Will you follow the example of the more than 30 million Americans who annually choose to designate time around Sept. 11 to serve others? Will you counteract hostility and hate with kindness and compassion?
Need ideas? Visit these two websites:
• 911day.org: Sign up to receive the “Good Deeds List”
• JustServe.org: This free website will help you connect with local organizations looking for volunteers
Kristen Anderson is the communication and community outreach director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Charlotte and Piedmont Triad region. She is also a JustServe.org specialist.
