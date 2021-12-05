I have control issues. I acknowledge that. Letting go is very hard for me. There is a Frank Sinatra song that says, “I Did It My Way.” I want the world to function “my way.” After all, isn’t that the correct way?
My wife saw a T-shirt that said, “I may be wrong but I doubt it.” I’ve never seen her laugh so hard. When I asked her, “Is that me?” She laughed even more.
Let me tell you where I am going with this. Growing up in New Jersey, we never covered our outside water spigots. We had no crawl spaces because everyone had basements. In the basement was an inside shut-off valve to the outside water spigot. You shut that valve off and drain the water from the outside valve. You never covered the spigot.
In the South, you cover the water spigot when the temperature approaches freezing. Since most of us have crawl spaces instead of basements, you close the crawl space vents. I don’t have the automatic crawl space vents. I have the manual kind that must be closed by hand.
A few weeks ago, I disconnected my hoses from the spigot and installed the foam covers. I closed the crawl space vents. I was good. But what about my son? He was a new homeowner. He closed on his house last December. Water spigots and crawl space vents were something new to him. Would he be as OCD as his father to take care of them?
Every cell in my being wanted to call or text him to alert him the temperature was approaching freezing. I didn’t want him to experience frozen pipes and the expense of repairing them. But I also know that in my codependency (my need to fix other people), I have a desperate need to control my relationships, having experienced little security in childhood. I mask my efforts to control people and situations as “being helpful.”
Here is what I did – nothing. You’re shocked. I was shocked. I did nothing. It wasn’t my responsibility to inform him the temperature was approaching freezing. I swallowed hard and waited.
A few days later I received the following text: “Faucet covered, crawl space shades closed” to which I responded, “You are the man.”
Letting go is hard. Letting go and letting God is harder. We want to contribute something ourselves so we can say, “Look at what I did.” We make it about us.
As we celebrate Christmas and Immanuel, God with us, I’m reminded that God gives us the gift of Himself. When I give you a gift, you don’t do anything to prove you are worthy of receiving my gift to you. Rather, you simply say the two words, “thank you.”
There is a Scripture verse that isn’t discussed at Christmas but makes sense in this season. It says, “That I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which is through faith in Christ, the righteousness that comes from God on the basis of faith.” It’s about letting go. It’s not about me. It’s about God.
Letting go is hard. Letting go and letting God is harder. It’s also easier. We just say, “thank you.”
I’ll be back in two weeks. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that provides free, residential, substance abuse recovery services for people at the intersection of homelessness and addiction. He is available to speak to your group. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
Log In
