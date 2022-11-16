It had been one of those weeks times two when things didn’t go right. My wife headed to Virginia to help a widow drive to Florida. Let me just say we didn’t have a good send off. While she was gone, we had a “conversation” that the laundry detergent was empty and I had to make another trip to the store. I was cooking for myself and many were amazed I was still alive.
On Saturday, I went to a restaurant that had a seafood buffet. It would work well since my wife is allergic to the smell of seafood. I would go alone and enjoy the food by myself.
The host took me to a booth, which I preferred. As I was heading to it, a woman smiled at me. I didn’t know her name but felt I knew her. I went to the buffet and enjoyed the many varieties of fish.
Sometime later, I got up to go for a second visit to the buffet. Fish is one of my favorite foods. As I returned to my booth, the woman smiled at me as if she knew me. I smiled back, not knowing her name but still wondering how I knew her.
I got more comfortable enjoying round two of the buffet. I found myself reading a book when this woman stopped by my table, looked at me, and said, “I paid for your meal. You’re a good person.” She then went back to her table and proceeded to enjoy her meal.
I’ve heard about this happening at fast food restaurants where the car in front of you pays for your meal. I’ve heard others say it happens in a restaurant. But it never happened to me. There were a few things that went through my heart.
I was not a good person. My wife and I had a “conversation” about the lack of laundry detergent in our house. I was frustrated because I had a tight deadline and had just come back from the store. Now I had to go back. Instead, I should be grateful that I live in a country where I can go to the store any time and find sufficient supplies of laundry detergent on the shelf.
But there was something else going on. I had seen myself as a bad person. Had I not had the “conversation” with my wife would that make me a good person? Why do we think that good people go to heaven and bad people go to hell?
Did she know who I was? Did she know the work I do every day of working with men and women struggling to recover from addiction? Did my work make me a “good person?”
There was a third thing going on. Was this a supernatural encounter at a seafood buffet on a Saturday afternoon? I kept thinking of the verse, “Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.”
Was God in the midst of this encounter, not just paying for my meal, but reminding me of a greater principle? That I was not good because of the work I did. I was not good if I didn’t have the “conversation” with my wife. I was declared “right with God” only because of what Jesus did on the cross.
You and I live very busy lives. We are reminded of the goodness of God when we live with eyes wide open to see His encounter and involvement in our lives.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
