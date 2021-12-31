2021 continues to be very untypical. You and I have wrestled with vaccines, masking and all that is involved with trying to avoid the virus.
At Charlotte Rescue Mission, we struggled how to serve the community on Thanksgiving Day while keeping the residents in our alcohol and drug addiction recovery program COVID-free. We had to think out of the box and do things differently. After discussing it as a team, we came up with the idea to serve our residents in our drug and alcohol recovery program in the main mission building. At the same time, we would serve our community guests in our café.
Our guests came to the mission and we were thrilled to serve them breakfast. Meanwhile, the media arrived to see what we were doing. I was able to share with them our vision for showing dignity and respect to our guests through the gift of a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. One of the reporters I knew quite well. In previous years, he would arrive early and pretend to be flipping eggs on the griddle. It was great to catch up with him.
He wanted to do an interview with me. With staffing shortages, he was not assigned a cameraman as was normally the case in the past. Not only was he the interviewer, but he was also operating the camera. He wasn’t familiar with using the camera and was having some technical difficulties. He was stuck.
A reporter from a competing network offered to help him. He was thankful. Lighting was also an issue. The other reporter offered to use his light and help address the shadows. I was doing an interview with a reporter from network A while the reporter from network B provided batteries and lighting.
As these two competing men worked together, I was suddenly taken back to age 15 and found myself in the church youth group. There was a song we sang back then that I haven’t heard in decades. The chorus says, “They will know we are Christians by our love, by our love. Yes, they’ll know we are Christians by our love.”
I smiled as I watched two men who put aside their differences so that we could tell the community the story that Thanksgiving at Charlotte Rescue Mission was more than plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, string beans and dessert. Instead, we could use that plate of food to show dignity and respect to our neighbors.
As we begin this new year, you and I will have our own opinions on wearing or not wearing masks, whether we should be vaccinated or not be vaccinated. It’s when we see the other person with a different opinion as the enemy, someone we won’t talk to, someone we won’t associate with, someone we socially ostracize simply because their viewpoint is different from ours.
Those two reporters compete every day. They earn their living by getting you to watch their network and not the other guy’s network.
A few weeks ago, devastating tornadoes came through Mayfield, Kentucky. A woman had managed to survive the tornado. She was very grateful to be alive. On camera, she went on to say, “You don’t have to like somebody. You don’t have to agree with somebody. We are all humans and deserve to be treated with love and respect.”
I still hear that chorus from my youth, “They will know we are Christians by our love, by our love. Yes, they’ll know we are Christians by our love.”
I’ll be back in two weeks. Until then, live well my friend.
